* Wants price hike due to rising U.S. dollar, supply cost
* Retail prices would rise by at least 25 pct
SARAJEVO Aug 9 Bosnia's top gas distributor BH
Gas wants to increase regulated wholesale natural gas prices by
20.12 percent because of a stronger U.S. dollar and the growing
cost of Russian supplies, the company said on Thursday.
The increase, if approved by the government, would drive
retail prices up by at least 25 percent in a country where
energy costs make up a large share of people's monthly budgets.
Last year's 13.9 percent rise pushed retail prices up around 20
percent.
"The current wholesale price for distributors of 820 marka
($516) per thousand cubic metres (tcm) is significantly lower
than the purchase price, due to which gap BH Gas has been
directly at loss," BH Gas said in a statement.
When BH Gas last increased prices last November, the price
of 820 marka equaled $588.60. Since then, Russian gas export
giant Gazprom has increased prices three times, the
company said.
The distributor did not say how big its loss has been from
the stronger dollar and costlier Russian imports nor when the
new rates would take effect.
Earlier this month, struggling to pay its own debt to
Gazprom, BH Gas cut gas supplies to its largest debtors, -
alumina plant Birac and distribution company Sarajevogas.
It resumed supplies to Birac after the plant agreed to pay
part of its 22 million marka debt.
Sarajevogas, which owes BH Gas 38 million marka, will have
to raise retail prices from September by at least 30 percent to
be able to start paying its debt, BH Gas General Manager Adnan
Kreso told the Dnevni Avaz newspaper on Thursday.
Bosnia has no gas reserves and natural gas accounts for
around 8 percent of its energy use. It relies on Russian
supplies via Ukraine, Hungary and Serbia to obtain around 400
million cubic metres of gas needed annually.
(1$=1.589 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Helen Massy-Beresford)