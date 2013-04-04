SARAJEVO, April 4 Bosnia's central bank said on Thursday it expects growth of 1 percent in 2013 following a 0.5-percent contraction last year, but conceded the forecast is "perhaps optimistic".

"The growth projection is perhaps optimistic given that international institutions forecast growth of 0.5-0.6 percent," central bank governor Kemal Kozaric told a news conference."It is based on our data but we may revise the forecast in the course of the year."

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank say they expect gross domestic product in Bosnia to grow by 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)