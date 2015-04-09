(Adds details, quotes)

By Maja Zuvela

SARAJEVO, April 9 Bosnia's economy is expected to grow 2.6 percent in 2015 following a meagre 0.7 percent last year when the Balkan region was hit by devastating floods, Central Bank Governor Kemal Kozaric said on Thursday.

Kozaric cited rising industrial output and "expectations" that governments formed across Bosnia's highly-decentralised power system would pursue much-needed reforms.

He said industrial output would grow 4.5 to 5 percent in 2015, up from 0.1 percent last year when floods inflicted damage of around 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion).

Kozaric told a news conference that non-performing loans (NPLs) as a percentage of the banking sector's total lending had fallen to 14 percent last year from 15.1 percent in 2013.

"I believe the peak of NPLs is behind us," Kozaric said, adding that he hoped new banking laws would be in place by June to allow either the sale of bad debt to financial institutions or the creation of a bad bank.

Kozaric added that Bosnian officials would travel to Washington next week and hold talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new loan arrangement. The IMF has forecast economic growth of 3 percent this year.

Kozaric said that annual inflation in Bosnia was forecast at 1 to 1.5 percent this year, up from 0.9 percent deflation last year, and that Bosnia's foreign debt amounted to 8.12 billion Bosnian marka ($4.5 billion) or 31 percent of national output. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) ($1 = 1.8 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt Robinson)