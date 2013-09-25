SARAJEVO, Sept 25 German state-owned development bank KfW on Wednesday sealed a 172 million euro ($232 million) loan deal with Bosnia to help the country develop several renewable energy projects and improve the water supply system.

Of the amount, 30 million euros will go towards the construction of the 52-megawatt (MW) Vrilo hydropower plant by Bosnian utility EPHZHB in the western Herzegovina region, while 50 million euros will help utility EPBiH build the 13.3-MW Janjici hydropower plant in central Bosnia.

The bank has also allocated 50 million euros for a number of feasibility studies for future wind parks in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The rest of the funds will go towards modernising the water supply and drainage system. The 15-year loan has a three-year grace period, it added.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro and the rest from coal-fired plants. Unlike other countries in the emerging Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their demand, it is able to export power due in large part to its hydro capacity. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Dale Hudson)