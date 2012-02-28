BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Feb 28 Bosnia's Serb
Republic on Tuesday invited bidders to express interest in a
tender for the construction of a 36-kilometre-long highway
section in the north of the Balkan country at an estimated cost
of 180 million euros ($241.11 million).
The section, linking the towns of Prnjavor and Doboj, will
be part of a 76 km motorway from the Serb Republic main city of
Banja Luka to Doboj.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
has agreed to extend a 150 million euro loan for the project to
the region's Public Motorways Company which will secure the
remaining funds, Prime Minister Aleksandar Dzombic said.
He said that potential bidders for the project could apply
until April 28 and that the tendering procedure would be carried
out in line with the EBRD standards.
"We hope that conditions will be in place to start the
construction in late May," Dzombic told reporters, adding that
completion of works was expected in three years.
The Serb Republic, one of Bosnia's two autonomous regions,
in 2010 scrapped a 2.9 billion euro deal with Strabag
after the Austrian builder failed to find funding to build a 430
km road network. The EBRD at the time declined to back the
project, citing lack of transparency.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing
