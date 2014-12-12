SARAJEVO Dec 12 The International Monetary Fund will be ready to discuss a new loan arrangement for Bosnia and cancel its current, but now suspended, deal early in 2015 if a new government is formed, a senior IMF official told Reuters on Friday.

The Fund has yet to disburse its latest tranche of aid for Bosnia after the government said it could not comply with the deal terms due to a general election being called in October.

"It seems logical that if you have a new government, you have a new period ahead and a new commitment to move ahead with economic reforms, to frame that in a new IMF programme," Ron van Rooden, the head of a visiting IMF mission, said in an interview.

The lender arrived in Bosnia to review the implementation of economic policies under the 33-month aid programme worth around 630 million euros ($786 million) agreed in 2012.

The current programme has already been increased twice and extended for nine months and is due to end next June.

But van Rooden said the lender could still not conclude its eighth review and release the latest tranche of aid because the government has not made enough progress in meeting the terms for the disbursement of 70 million euros.

Bosnia has yet to form a new, multi-layered government after the vote and adopt budgets for 2015.

Van Rooden said the IMF could accept temporary financing decisions, if there was enough progress on other terms, and release the funds at the end of January.

But he also said the current loan deal could be cancelled and folded into a new deal, along with some of the outstanding commitments of the existing programme, early next year, when the new government is expected to be in place.

The IMF wants the government to cut spending, improve tax compliance and fight tax fraud, and demonstrate efforts to strengthen financial sector stability and enhance its supervision of banks.

Van Rooden said the European Union and the World Bank have strongly supported a new IMF loan arrangement for Bosnia which would also provide a new framework for their assistance to the Balkan country.

"What we got so far were positive signals from the political leaders to continue the relationship with the IMF," van Rooden said.

He said the Bosnian economy had proven resilient to the impact of huge floods in May, with industrial production, exports and tax revenues picking up. The IMF is forecasting economic growth of 2.8 percent next year and close to 1 percent this year, van Rooden said. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)