SARAJEVO, Sept 23 Bosnia's Serb Republic
government on Friday signed a deal with Italy's company Seci
Energia and Serbia's utility EPS to join the construction of
three hydro-power plants on the river Drina, bordering Serbia
and Bosnia.
The construction of three plants on the Drina river, with an
installed capacity of 320 MW, will cost an estimated 870 million
euros, Bosnian Serb Energy Minister Zeljko Kovacevic said. He
added that it would start in 2013 and be completed in 2019.
Italy and Serbia plan to build more than a dozen hydro-power
plants with a combined capacity of around 450 megawatts aimed at
boosting a share of renewables in the energy output and
alleviating shortages.
Under the deal, Serbian and Bosnian Serb state-run power
utilities EPS and EPRS will set up a joint venture with Italian
Seci in which it will hold 51 percent stake and EPS and EPRS the
remainder, said Kovacevic.
General Manager of EPRS Branislava Milekic said that Seci
had pledged to secure Italian government incentives of 155 euros
per megawatt-hour of energy produced in the future plants over a
period of 15 years.
It also aims to link the project to a future 420 km
interconnector mulled by Italy's grid operator Terna ,
with a 390 km submarine part that would connect neighbouring
Montenegro and Italy, she said.
Terna expects the link to be on stream in 2015 with an
initial capacity of 1,000 MW which can be extended to 2,000 MW
at a later stage. Investment into the link is estimated at 820
million euros ($1.1 billion).
Bosnia and Serbia produce 40 percent and 30 percent of its
energy respectively in hydro-power plants and the remainder in
ageing communist-era coal-fired plants which need urgent
upgrades to meet the growing demand and prevent future reliance
on imports.
"Italian government incentives for green energy produced
abroad will provide both to Serbia and Bosnia to use their hydro
potential at best and achieve additional profit," said Seci's
CEO Gaetano Maccaferri.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting By Gordana Katana; editing by James Jukwey)