BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Sept 26 Austria's energy producer and trader Kelag Group aims to build a series of hydro-power projects in Bosnia's Serb Republic at an estimated cost of 101 million euros ($136.5 million), its Slovenian unit said on Monday.

The project will include the construction of six hydro-power plants with a combined installed capacity of 50 megawatts, said Aneta Kos, an official of the company's Slovenian unit Interenergo which will carry out the project.

She told Reuters that Kelag was already awardeding concessions for three small hydro plants and is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in a local company that holds concessions for another three plants.

She said the project is expected to be on stream by the end of 2012 and would represent another step in its plans to expand in the region of Western Balkans, where it operates several hydro and wind power projects.

Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydropower with the rest coming from coal-fired plants.

Unlike other countries in the Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is a net exporter due in part to its hydro capacity.

