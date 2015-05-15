* A bill to put foreign-funded NGOs under tight control
* Activists say the government crack down on free speech
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia May 15 Activists in Bosnia's
autonomous Serb Republic voiced alarm on Friday over a draft law
they nicknamed Putin's Bill, which seeks to put foreign-funded
non-profit groups under government control and calls their
members "foreign servants".
President Vladimir Putin approved a bill in 2012 obliging
foreign-funded groups deemed to be engaging in political
activity in Russia to register with the Justice Ministry as
"foreign agents" and submit to monitoring and regulation.
Dragana Dardic, executive director of the Helsinki Citizens'
Parliament, a non-governmental organisation, said legislation
due before Bosnia's parliament next Tuesday was very similar.
"That's why we call it 'Putin's law'."
"If this law is passed, it will mean the end of any critical
activity in the Serb Republic and will close the circle of
limitations for public and free civic expression," Dardic told
Reuters.
The government, viewed with suspicion by opponents for its
efforts to strengthen ties with Moscow, says the bill answers a
justifiable need for financial transparency in the work of both
government and non-government agencies.
"We all have to be equally transparent," said Serb Republic
Prime Minister Zeljka Cvijanovic, commenting on the criticism.
The law introduces tight control of non-government
organisations (NGOs) financed from abroad. It also envisages
bans and fines for those seen as "politically engaged".
Activists say the bill, along with another that introduces
stricter terms for public gatherings, aims to choke civic
criticism.
In February, parliament passed an amended law on public
order, introducing fines for social media posts deemed offensive
or disruptive, despite warnings from watchdogs and embassies
that it would further curb freedom of speech in the region. [ID:
nL6N0VF2X2]
The Bosnian branch of the Transparency International
corruption watchdog asked the regional constitutional court this
week to examine the validity of the law on public order.
It also said that putting under control only foreign-funded
organisations was discriminatory and "clearly shows the
authorities' intention to restrict the work of organisations
that criticise the government".
(Reporting by Gordana Katana, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ralph Boulton)