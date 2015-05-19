* Bill restricting NGOs rejected as "anti-European"
* Ethnic, political divides have blocked efforts to join EU
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia May 19 Lawmakers in Bosnia's
Serb Republic on Tuesday withdrew a draft law dubbed 'Putin's
Bill' that sought to put foreign-funded non-profit groups under
government control.
The law takes its nickname from a bill that Russian
President Vladimir Putin approved in 2012, obliging
foreign-funded groups deemed to be engaging in political
activity there to register as "foreign agents" with the Justice
Ministry and submit to monitoring and regulation.
The three ruling parties in the Bosnian Serb Republic gave
up on the law after a parliamentary committee said it was
anti-European.
The aborted legislation referred to members of
non-government organisations (NGOs) as "foreign servants",
echoing the Russian law.
"Fortunately, common sense has prevailed in the Committee
for European integration and the law has not entered the
procedure," said opposition deputy Dragan Cavic, calling the
bill "anti-constitutional, anti-democratic and discriminatory".
Bosnia is made up of the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat
Federation, linked via a weak central government. It aspires to
join the European Union but ethnic and political bickering has
halted progress for years.
In the latest bid to unblock the process, the European Union
has agreed to put in force in June a Stabilisation and
Association Agreement with Bosnia, a first formal agreement with
the 27-member bloc.
The lawmakers have also withdrawn a bill that aimed to
introduce stricter terms for public gatherings.
"It's obvious that strong public pressure, primarily from
the civic sector and some in the international community, has
influenced some deputies to realise that such a draft bill could
not be approved," said Ivana Korajlic from watchdog Transparency
International.
The ruling SNSD party of Serb Republic President Milorad
Dodik, who wants to strengthen ties with Moscow, said it would
instead propose amendments to the existing law on NGOs.
In February, parliament passed an amended law on public
order, introducing fines for social media posts deemed offensive
and disruptive, despite warnings from watchdogs and embassies
that it would further curb freedom of speech in the region.
(Reporting by Gordana Katana, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ruth PItchford)