Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SARAJEVO, July 23 Bosnia is working on legislation to tackle the growing problem of non-performing loans, either through their sale or the creation of a so-called "bad bank" to ring-fence the toxic debt, central bank governor Kemal Kozaric said on Wednesday.
Kozaric told Reuters the finance ministry was working with banking agencies in Bosnia's two autonomous regions on laws "allowing the sale of bad debt or the creation of a bank for bad loans."
"We are looking to October to have these laws in place," he said on the sidelines of a banking conference in the capital, Sarajevo. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.