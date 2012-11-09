SARAJEVO Nov 9 Bosnia will reinvestigate a
plane crash that killed Macedonian President Boris Trajkovski in
2004 because of new evidence in the case, a government official
said on Friday, after Macedonian media said there were
suspicions he had been assassinated.
Trajkovski and eight others were killed in the crash, which
happened on the approach to an airport near the Bosnian town of
Mostar. At the time, Bosnian investigators said pilot error was
to blame.
Trajkovski is remembered as the man who brought peace to
Macedonia when it was on the brink of an ethnic war in 2001. He
and his entourage had been flying to Mostar for an economic
conference.
Some local media had quoted a lawyer for Trajkovski's family
as saying the plane had been brought down by a missile, an
allegation for which the family had not previously been able to
provide evidence.
Other reports questioned the role of SFOR, the NATO
peacekeeping force which was in control of Mostar airport at the
time, saying it had concealed evidence.
Omer Kulic, an official at Bosnia's Transport Ministry, said
the ministry has decided to form an investigative commission by
the end of the year to study new evidence that had been
unearthed by Macedonian investigators.
"They have come to some new findings and facts that shed
new light on the accident and we want to clarify them," Kulic
told Reuters. "We have concluded that there are enough elements
to start a new investigation."
He declined to speculate on the nature of the new evidence.
Experts from the United States, Germany, Serbia, Croatia,
Macedonia and Bosnia would join the new investigative team,
Kulic said.
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic
and Andrew Osborn)