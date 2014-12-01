European shares set for slightly lower open - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
SARAJEVO Dec 1 Bosnia's largest engineering group, Energoinvest, has signed a 29 million euro deal ($36 million) to build a 400 kV power transmission line in neighbouring Montenegro, it said on Monday.
The 116-kilometre-line will connect the northern town of Pljevlja, where Montenegro aims to add one more coal-fired power plant unit, to the country's south and eventually link to a future Adriatic under-sea power cable with Italy.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is financing the project.
Italian power grid company Terna aims build the 1,000 megawatt (MW) under-sea cable at a cost of 1 billion euros as part of plans to create a Mediterranean power hub.
Hooking up Montenegro, where Italy's top regional utility A2A holds a 41.7 percent stake in utility EPCG, would give Italy access to power from the Balkans.
Energoinvest said it has recently commissioned a 110 kV transmission line in Albania, worth 31 million euros, and is currently building another 400 kV line in the north of Albania at a cost of nearly 26 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8029 euro) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Louise Heavens)
