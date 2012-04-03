(Adds background)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 3 Moody's Investors Service cut
Bosnia and Herzegovina's speculative credit rating one notch
further to B3 from B2 and warned of potentially more downgrades,
citing deteriorating fiscal conditions and heightened political
risks.
In a statement, Moody's said the government's fiscal
position is deteriorating, "including the emergence of large
structural deficits at the sub-national level and limited access
to external financing."
The firm has put the sovereign's credit on review for
further downgrade, meaning they could cut further within a three
month time frame.
Bosnia and Herzegovina is now rated one notch higher by
Standard & Poor's with a rating of B. Both are deep down in the
junk status category on their respective ratings scales.
Moody's points out that "antagonistic" political dynamics
are a consideration in the rating given they briefly interrupted
payments to "several multilateral financial institutions" and on
one commercial bank loan in 2012.
These political conditions, which caused the interruption of
payments, are expected to persist.
After 10 days of protests by veterans of the 1992-1995 civil
war, cutting across Bosnia's ethnic divide, the government
agreed to pay pensions promised more than a year ago.
A law passed before the October 2010 general election
promised pensions to 1,750 soldiers who retired from the armed
forces.
However the election was followed by 16 months of political
paralysis over forming a government. In February a coalition
took power but pensions were not included in the 2012 draft
budget, until now.
The government is amending the legislation and that will
result in back payments of 30 million marka ($20 million) with
cuts to be made elsewhere.
Moody's said its rationale for a downgrade included the
"expensive multi-layered government as well as unaffordable,
politically driven decisions related to pensions and other
social transfers in years past."
Bosnia's frozen 2009-2012 standby funding agreement with the
International Monetary Fund forced provinces of the nation to
rely more heavily on short-term Treasury issuance to finance
relatively large structural deficits, Moody's said.
Negotiating a new agreement with the IMF "is likely to be
arduous given the number of incomplete tasks left over from the
2009 program," and the complex government decision making
process, Moody's said.
Foreign direct investment is falling, exacerbating fiscal
strains and further contributing to lower economic growth
prospects that are a result of slow structural reforms. Moody's
said.
(Additional reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Andrew Hay)