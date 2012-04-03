NEW YORK, April 3 Moody's Investors Service cut Bosnia and Herzegovina's speculative credit rating one notch further to B3 from B2 and warned of potentially more downgrades, citing deteriorating fiscal conditions and heightened political risks.

In a statement, Moody's said the government's fiscal position is deteriorating, "including the emergence of large structural deficits at the sub-national level and limited access to external financing."

The firm has put the sovereign's credit on review for further downgrade, meaning they could cut further within a three month time frame.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is now rated one notch higher by Standard & Poor's with a rating of B. Both are deep down in the junk status category on their respective ratings scales.

Moody's points out that "antagonistic" political dynamics are a consideration in the rating given they briefly interrupted payments to "several multilateral financial institutions" and on one commercial bank loan in 2012. (Additional reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Andrew Hay)