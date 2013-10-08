Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SARAJEVO Oct 8 Bosnia's second largest telecoms firm, m:tel, cut its interim dividend by 13 percent to 0.094 marka ($0.06) per share after its profit fell on a decline in subscribers.
The operator said its shareholders are set to meet on Nov. 7 to approve a 46 million marka interim payout from its 2013 profit.
The company, majority owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, posted a first-half net profit of 44.6 million marka, down 13 percent, after a fall in fixed-line and mobile telephony subscribers. [ID: nL6N0G159O]
Its shares on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange were up 0.6 percent at 1.69 marka on Tuesday. ($1= 1.44 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)