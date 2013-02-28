SARAJEVO Feb 28 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms company m:tel said its 2012 net profit rose 2 percent year-on-year to 110 million Bosnian marka ($73.8 million) mainly owing to an increase in the number of its mobile service users.

The company said its market share rose to 44.6 percent and number of mobile service users increased 3 percent to 1.41 million.

Revenues and costs in 2012 rose one percent to 491.7 million marka and 367 million marka, respectively, the company - majority-owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija - said on its website.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Sophie Walker)