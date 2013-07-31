SARAJEVO, July 31 Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, posted a first-half net profit of 44.6 million Bosnian marka ($30.3 million) on Wednesday, down 13 percent after a fall in subscribers in fixed-line and mobile telephony.

Revenues fell 3.2 percent to 227.7 million marka in the six months through June, mainly due to a 5.2 percent fall in the number of mobile phone subscribers to 1.34 million, m:tel said in its consolidated financial statement published on the website of the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (www.blberza.com).

M:tel had explained an 8 percent fall in its first-quarter profit by lower revenues from fixed-line telephony caused mainly by unpaid bills.

M:tel shares traded flat on the BLSE on Wednesday. (1$=1.473 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)