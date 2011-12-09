BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Dec 9 Bosnia's Optima is interested in taking over Austrian oil and gas group OMV AG's petrol stations in Croatia and Bosnia as part of plans to expand across the Balkans, its general manager said on Friday.

Jurij Belov, the general manager of Optima Group, which operates Bosnia's sole oil refinery Brod, motor oil plant Modrica and the Nestro petrol retail chain, said regional expansion was one its strategic goals.

"We are seriously considering this situation and we are very interested in entering the Croatian market and taking over OMV's retail chain there, as well as in Bosnia," he told Reuters.

On Tuesday OMV said it was planning to sell its units in Croatia and Bosnia and that discussions with interested parties would start in the next few months.

OMV operates 63 retail units in Croatia and holds a 13 percent market share there, while in Bosnia it runs 13 units and has an 8 percent market share.

Optima Group, owned by Russian firm Neftegazinkor, a unit of state-run Zarubezhneft, has a retail network of 88 petrol stations in Bosnia. It earlier said it plans to invest 200 million euros ($266.2 million) on retail chain expansion by 2015. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting by Gordana Katana; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and David Holmes)