SARAJEVO Jan 24 Bosnia's top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBIH) on Tuesday ended an unplanned outage at a 230 megawatt unit of its coal-fired Kakanj plant in central Bosnia.

A spokeswoman for EPBIH told Reuters the unit - offline from January 16 due to a crack on the boiler pipe - has been reconnected to the grid and was now producing electricity.

The Kakanj plant has an installed capacity of 450 MW and produces an average of 2,300 GWh of electricity per year.

EPBIH, the biggest of three power utilities in Bosnia, operates two coal-fired plants with total installed capacity of 1,165 MW and three 517 MW capacity hydro power plants. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn)