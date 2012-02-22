SARAJEVO Feb 22 Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH resumed power exports on Wednesday because a cold snap that had strained coal reserves and sent demand soaring was easing, the utility said.

EPBiH halted exports on February 7 to Serbian energy trader Rudnap Group and Repower Adria, the local branch of Swiss trader Repower. The utility picked Repower in 2011 to buy 878 GWh of electricity slated for export, or less than a half of the utility's 2012 planned power surplus.

A cold spell that hit the Balkans earlier in February lifted power consumption to record highs across the region and forced utilities to boost imports to meet soaring demand. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael kahn)