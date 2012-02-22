SARAJEVO Feb 22 Bosnia's top power
utility EPBiH resumed power exports on Wednesday
because a cold snap that had strained coal reserves and sent
demand soaring was easing, the utility said.
EPBiH halted exports on February 7 to Serbian energy trader
Rudnap Group and Repower Adria, the local branch of Swiss trader
Repower. The utility picked Repower in 2011 to buy 878 GWh of
electricity slated for export, or less than a half of the
utility's 2012 planned power surplus.
A cold spell that hit the Balkans earlier in February lifted
power consumption to record highs across the region and forced
utilities to boost imports to meet soaring demand.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael kahn)