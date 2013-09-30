* Power utility cuts electricity to public transport company
* Public companies in Bosnia in deep financial trouble
* Cut off threatens traffic chaos in capital Sarajevo
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, Sept 30 Sarajevo's trams and trolley
buses ground to a halt on Monday after Bosnia's top power
utility, EPBiH, cut electricity supplies to the
capital's public transport company over unpaid bills.
EPBiH said it was forced to act after the loss-making GRAS
transport firm failed to pay a monthly instalment of close to
332,000 Bosnian marka ($230,000) from its nearly 3 million marka
debt to EPBiH.
The cut off saw more Sarajevans take to their cars, causing
long queues. Others walked, braving the rain.
Management difficulties, bloated staff numbers and the
effects of an economic slowdown have left GRAS and other public
companies in Bosnia in deep financial difficulty for years. GRAS
alone owes a total of 100 million marka.
"EPBiH management warned that it would not allow the EPBiH
operation to be jeopardised by the negligence and
irresponsibility of the Sarajevo cantonal authorities and GRAS
management," the power utility's general manager, Elvedin
Grabovica, said in a statement.
The utility has struggled to collect bills from ailing
public companies, including from Sarajevo's waterworks and
sewage company ViK, which was badly damaged during Bosnia's
1992-95 war when the capital was under siege.
ViK won a reprieve on Monday when it paid its monthly debt
instalment.
Haris Ducic, a spokesman for the cantonal prime minister,
said the local government and GRAS were in talks to find a
solution but it was unclear if or when public transport would be
restored to the city of some 400,000 people.
($1=1.444 Bosnian marka)
(Editing by Matt Robinson)