SARAJEVO, July 19 Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation will sell 1.5 million shares in generic drugmaker Bosnalijek on July 28, hoping to raise 23.4 million Bosnian marka ($13.3 million) and help plug a budget gap.

The sale of the 19 percent stake in Bosnalijek is part of the government's privatisation plan for 2016.

The auction will be carried out via the Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) at a price of 15.50 marka per share, the SASE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bosnalijek shares traded at 12 marka, flat from Monday's close. The company has a market capitalisation of 91.1 million marka.

Besides Bosnalijek, the government will later this year try to sell its stakes in aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar , engineering firm Energoinvest, tobacco firm Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo and in the insurer Sarajevo Osiguranje, for which a previous sale attempt failed.

After Bosnia's 1992-95 war, the country was split into a Serb Republic and a Federation of Muslim Bosniaks and Catholic Croats, linked via weak central government.

The Federation government tried to sell its stake in Bosnalijek in 2010 but failed to find a buyer, so soon after the 2008 economic crisis.

A Luxembourg-based company, Haden S.A is the biggest single stake-holder with nearly 30 percent in Bosnalijek, the remainder is held by investment funds and small shareholders. ($1 = 1.750 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)