* Thousands sit in streets, block downtown Sarajevo
* Rising anger over stalled reforms
* Lawmakers unable to agree on citizen ID numbers
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO, July 1 About 3,000 demonstrators
blocked downtown Sarajevo's streets on Monday in a sit-down
protest at the failure of Bosnian lawmakers to pass a law on the
registration of newborn babies.
The protesters included young mothers who set up an
improvised playgroup for babies on the lawn outside parliament.
The so-called "Baby Protests" sprung up after a court
suspended a law on the issuing of identity numbers for citizens,
used for everything from medical documents to passports,
effectively halting the registration of newborn babies.
Public anger grew with the death last month of a
three-month-old baby after urgent surgery was delayed because
her parents had been unable to obtain the necessary travel
documents.
The movement has given voice to years of mounting
frustration among Bosnians at the bickering of rival Serb,
Muslim and Croat leaders that has stifled recovery and reform
since the end of the 1992-95 Bosnia war.
The ID saga began when a court ordered lawmakers to correct
the names of towns listed in the law, but snowballed when Serb
parties said the 13-digit numbers should reflect Bosnia's
territorial division into two, ethnically-based regions.
Monday's protest was the first since the passing of a June
30 deadline set by organisers for lawmakers to agree a permanent
solution.
Protesters called on Bosnians not to pay utility bills until
a new law is passed.
"First they divided us along national lines after the war,
and then they continued a silent war that is killing us and our
children," said a pensioner who gave only his first name, Ibro.
"They'll fall only through revolution."
Around 100,000 people died in the war triggered by the
collapse of federal Yugoslavia.
A U.S.-brokered peace deal silenced the guns but created a
system of ethnic power-sharing so unwieldy that the process of
governing frequently grinds to a halt, held hostage to
nationalist and political interests.
Croatia's accession to the European Union at midnight on
Sunday underscored just how far neighbouring Bosnia has fallen
behind. It has yet to apply to join the EU and start a process
likely to last at least a decade.
The Bosnian parliament has not sat since June 6, when
protesters blocked lawmakers inside for 14 hours.
"Let's wake them up from their long hibernation and push
them to start doing their well paid jobs," said Aleksandra
Savic, head of a music centre in the southern city of Mostar.
"We are poor, our babies are dying. What else has to happen
for us to realise things must finally change?"
(Additional reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt Robinson
and Angus MacSwan)