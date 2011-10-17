* ArcelorMittal says may halt iron unit, steel unit hurt too
* Alumina plant Birac, and metal pipe plant Unis also hit
* Metal exports account for about 80 pct industrial output
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, Oct 17 Steel major ArcelorMittal
warned on Monday of a halt to production in Bosnia's
Serb Republic if the region's railway company fails to end a
strike by engine drivers.
The week-long strike has disrupted operations at iron ore
mine ArcelorMittal Prijedor and choked supplies of feedstock for
the Balkan country's sole steelmaker, ArcelorMittal Zenica,
located in the Muslim-Croat federation, Bosnia's other
autonomous half.
"Unless the strike ends, ArcelorMittal Prijedor will be
forced to halt production as it has no storage space for its
ore, and ArcelorMittal Zenica has fallen short of ingots needed
for normal operation," the companies said in a joint statement.
For the fourth time in just under a year, cargo and
passenger traffic came to a standstill last week after engine
drivers went on strike over the refusal by management at the
indebted company to increase their pay.
The strike has also hurt operations of alumina plant Birac
in the eastern town of Zvornik, majority-owned by Lithuania's
Ukio Bank Investment Group , and metal pipe plant Unis
in the northern town of Derventa.
"The transport of raw materials and the output of these
companies has stalled completely, and the railway company has
been warned that all these plants may seek compensation for the
damage caused by the strike," the Serb Republic Railway Company
said in a statement.
It called for a minimum level of service until a solution is
found.
The metals sector is crucial in impoverished Bosnia, with
exports accounting for about 80 percent of total industrial
output.
Bosnia's industrial output increased 5.3 percent
year-on-year in August, driven mainly by stronger activity in
the metal-processing sector, indicating a recovery from negative
trends caused by the global economic crisis.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)