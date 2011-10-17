* ArcelorMittal halts iron unit, steel unit hurt too
* Alumina plant Birac, metal pipe plant Unis also hit
* Metal exports account for about 80 pct industrial output
(Releads with iron ore unit halt, adds quotes)
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, Oct 17 Steel major ArcelorMittal
halted production in Bosnia's Serb Republic on Monday
because the region's railway company has failed to end a strike
by engine drivers, a general manager of its iron ore unit said.
"We had to halt the operation today since our storage space
is full. It would take at least five days to restart the work
once the traffic is restored," said Murari Mukherjee of
ArcelorMittal Prijedor irone ore mine.
The week-long strike, which has prevented the company from
delivering supplies to its customers, has cost the mine 160,000
euros ($221,840) per day and has also incured damage to its
customers, he told reporters.
The strike has also choked supplies of feedstock for the
Balkan country's sole steelmaker, ArcelorMittal Zenica, located
in the Muslim-Croat federation, Bosnia's other autonomous half.
"The steelmaker was running out of ingots needed for normal
operation and also had to stop its coking unit," Mukherjee said.
ArcelorMittal Zenica had said it expected to return to
pre-crisis production levels of 650,000 tonnes of steel this
year and increase it by 10 percent in 2012.
For the fourth time in just under a year, cargo and
passenger traffic came to a standstill last week after engine
drivers went on strike over the refusal by management at the
indebted company to increase their pay.
The strike has also hurt operations of alumina plant Birac
in the eastern town of Zvornik, majority-owned by Lithuania's
Ukio Bank Investment Group , and metal pipe plant Unis
in the northern town of Derventa.
"The transport of raw materials and the output of these
companies has stalled completely, and the railway company has
been warned that all these plants may seek compensation for the
damage caused by the strike," the Serb Republic Railway Company
said in a statement.
It called for a minimum level of service until a solution is
found.
The metals sector is crucial in impoverished Bosnia, with
exports accounting for about 80 percent of total industrial
output.
Bosnia's industrial output increased 5.3 percent
year-on-year in August, driven mainly by stronger activity in
the metal-processing sector, indicating a recovery from negative
trends caused by the global economic crisis.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Gordana Katana; editing by Jane Baird)