BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Nov 24 Engine drivers in Bosnia's regional railways company ended a 44-day strike on Friday, re-establishing a line of vital supplies and dispatch of stockpiled inventories for the country's metal industries that have been hurt most.

The drivers agreed to return to work after the government pledged assistance in resolving the problems in the indebted state-owned Serb Republic Railways Company.

"The President and Prime Minister pledged last night they would help us resolve the problem with the management," said engine driver Radenko Maric.

For the fourth time in a year cargo traffic came to a standstill after the drivers went on strike over the refusal by the company's management to increase their pay.

Steel major Arcelor Mittal said earlier in November it would be forced to send home most of the 850 employed at its Bosnia iron ore unit in the northwestern town of Prijedor unless the strike ends.

The production at its main plant was halted on Oct. 17 because its storages, holding around 200,000 tonnes of iron ore, were full and it was prevented from delivering supplies to its customers. It said the strike had cost it several million euros.

It had said the company was due to produce more than 1.8 million tonnes of iron ore in 2011 but that the target was unlikely to be reached because of the strike.

The strike also choked vital supplies of feedstock for Bosnia's sole steel maker Arcelor Mittal Zenica, located in the central town of Zenica in the Muslim-Croat federation, the country's other autonomous region.

Neither of the two companies were able to provide an immediate calculation of the total losses suffered because of the strike.

The metal sector is crucial in the impoverished Balkan country, with its exports accounting for 80 percent of total industrial output. (Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and)