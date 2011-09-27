* Upgrade enables an adjustment to EU standards

SARAJEVO, Sept 27 Bosnia's sole oil refinery on Tuesday launched a section of a new production line that will boost its output by 20 percent to 1.5 million tonnes of crude per year and enable it to start exporting to Western Europe.

With the new line, the Brod refinery, owned by the Russian company Neftegazinkor, a unit of state-owned Zarubezhneft, will be able to adjust the standard of petrol and liquefied petroleum gas it produces in line with those of the European Union.

The latest upgrade is part of a 750 million euro ($1 billion) total investment plan by 2015 to increase output to 3 million tonnes of crude per year and allow for exports by the refinery, which now sells mainly on the domestic market.

"So far we have been forced to sell our product to third nations at higher cost. We will now be in a position to enter the EU market, and we also expect better business results," said refinery spokesman Rade Vidakovic.

He added that the upgrade cost 18 million euros.

Neftegazinkor originally targeted annual output of 4.2 million tonnes, which it subsequently cut to 3.5 million tonnes and has now cut again as a weak economic outlook has weighed on demand for oil and squeezed profit margins.

The refinery processes Russian crude, transported by pipeline via neighbouring Croatia.

Brod was the major oil refiner of the former Yugoslav federation but was seriously damaged during the 1992-95 war and operated on and off until 2005.

It resumed production in 2008 after Zarubezhneft bought its parent company, the Optima Group, from the Serb Republic the year before. The group also included a motor oil plant in the northern town of Modrica and the Petrol distribution chain.

In 2010 it posted a loss of a 66.7 million marka ($46 million) after reporting a positive result for the previous year, and an independent auditor warned that it might face liquidity problems because its liabilities exceeded its assets.

Brod said its operation was not endangered and that its debt was a result of a major, ongoing investments. ($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Reporting by Gordana Katana; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Jane Baird)