Bosnia's 300 MW Gacko plant goes offline due to boiler overheating

SARAJEVO, July 10 (Reuters) - Bosnia's 300-megawatt (MW) Gacko coal-fired plant went offline on Sunday evening, likely due to the overheating of a conduit boiler system, the plant's sales and development director said on Monday.

"We are working to solve the problem and expect the plant to return online tomorrow afternoon," Borivoje Vujicic told Reuters by telephone.

The Gacko and another 300 MW coal-fired plant at Ugljevik are run by Bosnia's second-largest power utility, ERS, which last week sought to buy power to cover a shortfall in the third quarter due to an overhaul at Ugljevik and lower water levels. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)