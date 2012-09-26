* Construction may begin in 2014
* Total cost put at 460 mln euros
* Plants' output seen at 750 GWh annually
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Sept 26 Bosnian utility EPRS
and RWE Innogy, a unit of Germany's second-largest utility RWE
signed a joint venture deal on Wednesday to build four
hydro power plants on Bosnia's Drina river with a combined
capacity of 210 megawatts.
EPRS General Manager Branislava Milekic said RWE Innogy will
hold a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and EPRS
the remainder.
The total estimated cost of building the four run-of-the
river power plants is 460 million euros ($596.27 million), she
said, and once on-stream they should generate 750 GWh a year.
Olaf Heil, head of hydro and new technology at RWE Innogy,
said that given a positive outcome to the feasibility studies
and completion of the planning, the construction of the plants
may begin from 2014.
"If all proceeds according to plan, we may be commissioning
the first plant in 2019," he told reporters.
Zeljko Kovacevic, the energy minister of Bosnia's Serb
Republic, where the plants will be located, said that EPRS might
offer a share in its joint venture stake to neighbouring
Serbia's power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS).
EPS and RWE signed a memorandum of understanding earlier in
September on joint energy projects which the Serbian government
said might involve investment of 2.2 billion euros. {nL58KAIUO]
Germany's plan to phase out nuclear power has caused
billions of euros in writedowns and triggered asset sales and
job cuts at major utilities, including RWE.
RWE aims to move away from nuclear power and increase
efforts in renewable energy, in which it plans to invest 5
billion euros over five years.
Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power,
with the rest coming from coal-fired plants, making the Balkan
country one of the few in the region capable of exporting power.
Its neighbours rely on imports to cover between 30 and 50
percent of their consumption.
($1 = 0.7715 euros)
(Reporting by Gordana Katana and Cristoph Stetiz; Writing by
Maja Zuvela; Editing by Catherine Evans)