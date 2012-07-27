* Project cost estimated at $553.5 mln
* Negotiations set to end in September
* EPRS utility to hold 25 pct stake in the project
SARAJEVO, July 27 The energy ministry of
Bosnia's Serb Republic said on Friday it had shortlisted RWE
Innogy, a unit of German utility RWE, to build four
hydro-power plants on the Drina river with a combined capacity
of 238 megawatts.
The company was among three bidders - which also included
Greek state-run utility PPC and China International
Water and Electric Corp - that placed bids for a 51 percent
stake in the 450 million euros ($553.5 million) project.
"RWE Innogy is seen as the most serious candidate for the
future strategic partnership and it has met all criteria, so
the government has decided to start further negotiations with
this company," the ministry said in a statement.
It added that negotiations for the Upper Drina project
should wrap up by the end of September.
Under the terms, power utility EPRS of Bosnia's
Serb Republic will hold a 25 percent stake in the joint venture
with the remaining stake offered to a strategic partner chosen
by the government.
Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power,
with the rest coming from coal-fired plants, making the Balkan
country one of the few in the region capable of exporting power.
Its neighbours rely on imports to cover between 30 and 50
percent of their consumption.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and David
Holmes)