By Maja Zuvela
| SARAJEVO
SARAJEVO Oct 13 Bosnia's Muslim-Croat
federation will seal a preliminary deal next month with Shell
Exploration Company, part of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), to
start exploring potential natural gas and oil fields in the
region, the government said on Thursday.
Energy Minister Erdal Trhulj said the government approached
the oil major in May, after deciding to revive oil and gas
exploration plans first made before Bosnia's 1992-95 war, when
U.S. and British researchers found deposits in the north and
south.
"We have finally reached a point where both sides agree to
sign a two-year memorandum with a possibility of a one-year
extension in early November," Trhulj told reporters.
Under the deal, Bosnia's largest engineering group
Energoinvest, which was the local partner in the original
project, will hand over all documentation to Shell.
In the first phase, Shell will conduct digital screening of
the territory in question, followed by geophysical and seismic
research, said Trhulj.
"After an estimated two-year period, we should have a clear
indication about the potential oil and gas reserves," he added.
Trhulj said the federation parliament would then decide
whether to call an international exploration tender or to award
exclusive exploration rights to a future partner.
"If the research proves promising, I hope that first
exploitation could start in January 2015," he said.
The Serb Republic, Bosnia's other autonomous region,
awarded a concession in July to Jadran Naftagas, a joint venture
of Russia's Neftegazinkor, a unit of state-owned Zarubezhneft,
and Serbian oil firm NIS, to start exploring potential oilfields
there.
In a separate statement on Thursday, Jadran Naftagas said it
was starting geophysical and seismic research in an area of the
Serb Republic. It said it planned to invest $41 million in the
first exploration phase.
Bosnian geologists say oil and gas reserves are uncertain.
Some see oil deposits in the north at 20 million tonnes in the
federation to 50 million tonnes in the Serb Republic, but many
deposits are spread between the two regions.
More oil, possibly 500 million tonnes, is believed to exist
in the southern deposits at a depth of 5,000-6,000 metres.
(Editing by James Jukwey)