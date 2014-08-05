SARAJEVO Aug 5 Bosnia's autonomous
Bosniak-Croat Federation has issued a new tender seeking
consultants to help with the process of awarding an oil and gas
exploration and production concession to Royal Dutch Shell
,.
The region's energy ministry set a September 3 deadline for
applications by consultants interested in helping the government
with negotiating and preparing the contract, after it had
annulled the previous tender setting the deadline for June 5.
The government has agreed to award Shell Exploration Company
a concession in the Dinaridi area, stretching from the town of
Bihac in the west to the Adriatic town of Neum in the south.
Shell is expected to invest between $300 million and $700
million depending on the number of drilling sites, but further
talks with the company are pending the selection of a
consultant, according to Energy Minister Erdal Trhulj.
The first tender for consultants was issued in late April
but the government had to annul it after failing to receive at
least three acceptable bids. The value of the contract is
800,000 Bosnian marka ($550,000).
(1$ = 1.457 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)