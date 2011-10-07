SARAJEVO Oct 7 Bosnian soccer fans and
officials say a bitter political crisis between Serbs, Croats
and Muslims is stoking tension that saw rival fans fighting in
the capital Sarajevo on Thursday.
Soccer violence in Yugoslavia presaged the wars that tore
the country apart in the early 1990s, most notoriously in the
Croatian capital Zagreb in 1990 when rioting erupted between
fans of Dinamo Zagreb and Belgrade's Red Star.
Paramilitaries would later draw on the most hardcore
football fans to swell their ranks.
Few observers believe there is an imminent danger of
conflict, but the political stalemate is the worst in years, and
an influential think tank warned on Thursday against further
political brinkmanship.
"The agility of leaders and the population's patience need
only fail once to ignite serious violence," the Brussels-based
International Crisis Group said in a report.
Thursday's friendly between two cult teams -- Croatian
Hajduk Split and Bosnian Zeljeznicar -- was cancelled before
kick-off after rival fans turned the streets of Sarajevo into a
battlefield, injuring dozens of people and damaging cars.
It was the third such incident in the past two weeks, in
what fans and officials say is the direct result of a worsening
standoff between Bosnia's Muslim, Serb and Croat leaders.
A year since national elections, they have yet to form a
central government, stoking rhetoric and hurting the economy.
"This makes you think it's not just the end of football but
of normal life in our country," said Ivica Osim, Bosnia's most
prominent soccer coach and chairman of a committee set up by
soccer governing bodies UEFA and FIFA to temporarily lead
Bosnia's Football Federation (NFSBiH).
"Some centres of power want to destroy everything leading
towards integration and reconciliation," said Osim, who led the
former Yugoslavia team to the 1990 World Cup quarter-final. He
said the violence recalled the period before the break-up of the
former Yugoslav federation.
SUSPENSION
On Thursday, fighting first erupted inside the stadium when
Hajduk fans appeared to attack their Zeljeznicar rivals before
police intervened and drove them out. The battle continued
outside after Zeljeznicar fans threw stones at a convoy of
Hajduk fans, injuring at least six.
One seriously-injured Hajduk fan was operated on in the
Sarajevo hospital, medical officials said.
"I see the cause for the frequent unrest at football matches
in the current unstable political situation," Gradimir Gojer,
president of the Zeljeznicar Managing Board, said late on
Thursday.
Fan violence halted two games late last month, the first in
the Bosnian Serb republic's main town Banja Luka and then in the
ethnically-divided town of Mostar.
"I will never again go to a soccer match," said soccer fan
Dragan Soldo, 52, who said he had never missed a Zeljeznicar
match. "I don't understand what is happening," he said on
Friday. "I feel awful, disgusted."
Bosnia, which has never qualified for a major international
tournament, is hoping to clinch a playoff berth when they meet
Luxembourg in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday. For many
Bosnians, the team carries the hopes of those who wish to
preserve a united Bosnia.
In April, UEFA and FIFA suspended Bosnia from all
international competitions over the failure of the country's
soccer federation to replace its three-man multi-ethnic
presidency with a single president.
The suspension was lifted in June after the committee headed
by former Yugoslavia coach Osim was created as an interim body
to lead the federation until a vote on the presidency.
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing By Matt Robinson)