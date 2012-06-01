SARAJEVO, June 1 Bosnia's leading telecoms company, BH Telecom, will pay unchanged annual dividends of 110 million Bosnian marka ($70 million) from its 2011 net profit of 134 million marka, the Sarajevo stock exchange said on its website.

The company is 90 percent owned by the government, with the remaining 10 percent owned by privatisation funds and small shareholders.

BH Telecom shares traded flat on Friday at 17.67 marka. It failed to say what dividend it will pay per share, but it paid 1.73 marka last year.

The Sarajevo-based company is the largest of the three telecoms companies in Bosnia. It operates mainly in the Bosniak-Croat federation along with HT Mostar.

The third operator is m:tel, which is listed on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange and based in the Serb Republic.

M:tel, which is majority owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, last week begun payments of the 57 million marka dividend from its 2011 net profit of 107.4 million marka, paying 0.11 marka per share. (1$=1.577 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Goodman)