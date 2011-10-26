SARAJEVO Oct 26 Bosnia's second largest
telecoms firm m:tel said on Wednesday its
third-quarter profit rose 7.1 percent to 83.8 million marka
($59.8 million) from the same period of 2011 due to an improved
product offer and rising number of users.
Revenue in the same period increased by 3 percent to 372.6
million marka, while operating costs went up almost 2 percent to
278.5 million, m:tel said in its consolidated financial report
published by the Banja Luka Stock Exchange.
The company, majority-owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, is
located in Bosnia's Serb Republic but has expanded operations in
recent years to the Muslim-Croat federation, the Balkan
country's other autonomous half.
It earlier said it expected to grow by between 2 and 4
percent this year.
($1=1.40 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by David Holmes)