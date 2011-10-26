SARAJEVO Oct 26 Bosnia's second largest telecoms firm m:tel said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 7.1 percent to 83.8 million marka ($59.8 million) from the same period of 2011 due to an improved product offer and rising number of users.

Revenue in the same period increased by 3 percent to 372.6 million marka, while operating costs went up almost 2 percent to 278.5 million, m:tel said in its consolidated financial report published by the Banja Luka Stock Exchange.

The company, majority-owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, is located in Bosnia's Serb Republic but has expanded operations in recent years to the Muslim-Croat federation, the Balkan country's other autonomous half.

It earlier said it expected to grow by between 2 and 4 percent this year. ($1=1.40 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by David Holmes)