BANJA LUKA, Bosnia May 4 First-quarter profits
at m:tel, Bosnia's second largest telecoms firm, rose
22 percent to 27.3 million Bosnian marka ($18.3 million), with
the result buoyed by reduced debts and a rising number of
users.
Total revenues in the same period rose 3 percent to 114.7
million marka, while operating costs increased 2 percent to 84.7
million marka, m:tel said in an emailed statement.
The company, majority owned by Serbia's Telekom Srbija, is
located in Bosnia's Serb Republic but has expanded operations in
recent years to the Muslim-Croat federation, the Balkan
country's other autonomous region.
It posted a profit of 107.4 million marka last year and said
it expects a similar result in 2012 as the economy continues to
stagnate.
($1=1.489 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)