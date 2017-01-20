UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SARAJEVO Jan 20 Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic on Friday said it would seek to raise 20 million marka ($10.9 million) in an auction of one-year treasury bills on Jan. 31 to plug a hole in its budget.
The sale will be carried out through the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE), the finance ministry said in a statement.
The financing gap comes as the Serb Republic awaits a loan instalment from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The IMF approved last September a three-year extended loan arrangement for Bosnia worth 553.3 million euros ($588.49 million) to support the country's economic reforms.
The lender has already disbursed 79.2 million euros. But in order to access the next instalment of about 80 million euros, Bosnia must pass a law raising excise taxes and its other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, adopt new banking laws.
The IMF disburses the loan payments to Bosnia's central government but the principal beneficiaries are the two autonomous regions.
($1 = 0.9402 euros) ($1 = 1.8333 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Richard Lough)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts