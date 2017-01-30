UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
SARAJEVO Jan 30 Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic said on Monday it would seek to raise 10 million marka ($5.5 million) in an auction of six-month treasury bills on Feb. 6 to help finance maturing debt.
The sale will be carried out through the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE), the region's finance ministry said in a statement.
The Serb Republic is awaiting a loan instalment from the IMF, which last September approved a three-year extended loan arrangement for Bosnia worth 553.3 million euros ($591.8 million) to back the Balkan country's economic reforms.
The lender has already paid out 79.2 million euros. But to access the next tranche of 80 million euros, Bosnia must pass a law raising excise taxes, and its other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, must adopt a new banking law.
The IMF distributes the loan payments to Bosnia's central government in Sarajevo but the principal beneficiaries are the two autonomous regions. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Keith Weir)
