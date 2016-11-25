Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
SARAJEVO Nov 25 Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic aims to raise 5.1 million Bosnian marka ($2.8 million) via an auction of six-month treasury bills on Dec. 7 to plug a budget gap, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The auction will be carried out through the Banja Luka Stock Exchange, it said in a statement.
Bosnia's two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and Bosniak-Croat Federation, have a combined budget deficit of about 1 billion marka and need cash to help cover their financing needs.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it would disburse another tranche of its 553 million euro ($586 million) loan to Bosnia in early 2017 if key reforms and next year's budgets are adopted. ($1 = 1.854 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent decision to ease reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to less state oversight of the industry, paving the way for more credit, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56