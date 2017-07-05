SARAJEVO, July 5 Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 23.8 million Bosnian marka ($13.8 million) through an auction on Wednesday of 12-month treasury bills aimed at helping it plug budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a filing. Below are the auction details: Auction date Previous auction 05/07/17 30/01/17 12-months maturity Latest Previous YIELD 0.7499 1.0 OFFER 15 mln marka 20 mln marka TOTAL BIDS 34.3 mln marka 37.4 mln marka ASSIGNED 23.8 mln marka 19.8 mln marka ($1 = 1.723 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)