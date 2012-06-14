SARAJEVO, June 14 Turkey's national carrier
Turkish Airlines will pull out of a joint venture
with Bosnia's flag carrier BH Airlines and transfer its stake to
the government free of charge, a top official of the Bosnian
carrier said on Thursday.
"We have reached mutual understanding to break the contract
on the joint venture and transfer the Turkish Airlines' stake to
the Federation government," Goran Jovanovic, president of the BH
Airlines supervisory board, told Reuters.
Turkish Airlines had in 2008 acquired a 49 percent stake in
the carrier, owned by the government of Bosnia's Muslim-Croat
federation, for 9.5 million Bosnian marka ($6.1 million). It has
invested 37 million marka since.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)