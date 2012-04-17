SARAJEVO, April 17 Turkey's national carrier
Turkish Airlines has said it might pull out from its
joint venture with Bosnia's flag carrier BH Airlines, in which
it holds a 49 percent stake, a Bosnian minister said on Tuesday.
"They have told the (BH Airlines) supervisory board
president they were considering to pull out," Enver Bijedic, the
transportation minister in the government of Bosnia's
Muslim-Croat federation, told Reuters.
Turkish Airlines spokesman said that no decision has been
taken on BH Airlines stake but confirmed earlier reports about
problems with the partnership. He declined to elaborate.
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo and Evren Ballim in
Istanbul; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)