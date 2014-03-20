SARAJEVO, March 20 Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH invited on Thursday bids from firms looking to pre-qualify for the construction of a 20 megawatt (MW) hydropower plant on the Bosna river, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.

Interested companies can place their bids by April 17, the EBRD said.

The total cost of the Vranduk hydro power project in central Bosnia was put at 75 million euro ($104 million). The EBRD has extended a 26 million euro loan for the project while the EPBiH said it would finance the remainder.

The project includes the design, manufacturing, supply and installation of equipment, as well as testing and commissioning of the plant that will produce 96.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, it said.

Bosnia produces 40 percent of its electricity from hydropower and the rest from coal-fired plants, making the Balkan country one of only a few in the region capable of exporting power.

EPBiH, the largest of Bosnia's three power utilities, operates two coal-fired plants and three hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively

