SARAJEVO, April 22 A Chinese consortium remained
the only bidder in the project to build a 450 megawatt
coal-fired power generation unit in Bosnia after Hitachi
pulled out from the race, Bosnia's power utility EPBiH
said on Tuesday.
The consortium, which includes China Gezhouba Group
and Guandong Electric Power Design, placed the only
valid bid that will be evaluated by EPBiH's management,
supervisory board and shareholders' assembly, EPBiH said.
The country's top utility said in a statement that Hitachi
had only sent notification explaining that "due to the political
situation in Bosnia it is not in a position to join the project
and place its final offer".
($1= 1.415 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; Editing by Michael Kahn)