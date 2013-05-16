LONDON May 16 On approaching his 60th birthday
this year, long-serving Tullow Oil boss Aidan Heavey
told staff he felt "like two 30 year-olds".
A handful of recent shock departures by 50-something chief
executives at European blue chip companies - none of them under
any obvious pressure to quit - suggest some of his peers either
lack that vigour, or want to channel it elsewhere.
Peter Voser is giving up one of the world's most challenging
CEO roles at Royal Dutch/Shell next year, before his
55th birthday, in pursuit of a "lifestyle change".
Swiss engineering group ABB's 55-year old boss Joe Hogan
is also going, for "private reasons". Pierre-Olivier
Beckers, 53, is walking out on Belgian retailer Delhaize
, and Paul Walsh, 57, is waving goodbye to drinks
multinational Diageo.
All four are about average European CEO age.
While the rising financial rewards of running a modern
multinational have been well publicised, executive recruiters
say the pressures of the job have also been ratcheted up in
recent years, and not just because of the tough economic times.
"The reality is it's gruelling. It's really tough, and there
comes a point where you don't want to do it any more," said Ian
Butcher, who headhunts board-level and senior executives for MWM
Consulting.
"The quarterly reporting, the governance, the regulatory
aspects, it just becomes very wearing - the level of scrutiny,
the pace at which things are moving, the short-term nature of
how people look at any given situation. Even over the past five
years these things have made CEO a tougher position to hold, and
the travel that people have to undertake in these jobs - it's
just something they run out of steam on."
Some recent early retirees, while still well short of
traditional retirement age, also got to the top spot early.
"They're still in their early fifties, with energy and a
desire to do something, but they want to do something different,
something quite significantly different sometimes," says
Butcher.
Voser fits that bill. He has no plans to collect well-paid
chairmanships and non-executive directorships, as many ex-CEOs
have done in the past. Former Tesco chief Terry Leahy
has also resisted that gravy train since he left two years ago.
As for the early starters, executive search industry
professionals point at people like Andrew Witty, the CEO of
GlaxoSmithKline, who took on the job aged 44 in 2008 and
would have to stay in harness for another decade to reach 60 in
the role.
Blue-chip bosses as young as Witty are still rare, but over
a quarter of Europe's current crop have less than two years in
the job, and more than half have less than four, according to
data from executive search specialists BoardEx.
MEDIAN CEO AGE IS 55 YEARS
The BoardEx data, collected for Reuters from 238 companies
in the main stock indexes of Germany, Britain, France, Spain,
Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark, puts the median CEO
age at 55, and the median tenure at four years. Only 16 percent
of the group have held on for 10 years and more.
The longest serving of them is Martin Gilbert of the British
fund Aberdeen Asset Management. Though younger, at 57,
Gilbert pips the 28.3-year tenure of Tullow's double thirty
year-old Heavey, with 29.8 years at the helm.
There are 17 top European CEOs who have been in the job for
less than six months, and the youngest of the 225 in the group
for whom ages were available is Vitaly Nesis, 37, who runs
Polymetal International, the London-listed Russian
precious metals miner.
While the recent spate of quitters are looking for something
else to do, there are still some who appear to want nothing but.
In the BoardEx group there are four over 70, and the oldest
by eight years is Albert Frere, CEO of Group Bruxelles Lambert
.
Perhaps some linger on for fear that the pension pot is
still a little light. Frere will have put such qualms behind him
long ago. At 87, he is Belgium's richest man.