LONDON, Sept 9 Europe's second-biggest oil
company Total, under pressure from shareholders to
improve its cash flow and raise dividends, is looking to sell
Blu-Tack maker Bostik, sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
A sale of Bostik, which makes adhesives and sealants used in
products ranging from aircraft components and building materials
to diapers, could help the French firm raise up to 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion), the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the matter is not public.
"Total does not comment on market rumours," a spokesman
said. "The company regularly receives marks of interest for its
specialty chemicals units, including Bostik, which it studies in
the interest of the company and its workers," he added.
Bostik, which had 2012 sales of 1.55 billion euros and
employs over 4,800 people in more than 40 countries, could
attract several bidders in a fragmented global adhesive and
sealants market worth over $20 billion, the sources said.
It would likely appeal to rivals such as Henkel,
H.B. Fuller, Sika, 3M, Dow Chemical
, Momentive, RPM, Dow Corning
and Konishi, they said.
Private equity investors are also expected to show interest,
but could be put off by competition from industry players which
should be able to offer higher prices thanks to potential cost
savings and synergies, said one of the sources.
Total has yet to hire an investment bank to handle the sale,
the sources said.
The group has long been expected by investment bankers to
sell some of its non-core but highly profitable specialty
chemicals businesses, which include rubber and isolation unit
Hutchinson, and electronics and surface finishing specialist
Atotech, as well as Bostik.
Total has pledged to achieve free cash flow before dividends
of $10 billion in 2015 and $15 billion in 2017, versus $2.6
billion in 2013.
The firm, which has taken a more active approach to managing
its business in recent years - buying and selling assets more
frequently -, has also said it would sell assets worth $15
billion to $20 billion by the end of 2014.
The French group sold $1.6 billion worth of assets in the
first half of this year, essentially comprising the sale of
Block 15/06 in Angola and the sale of an interest in
Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT).
It also disposed of its mining activities in South Africa to
Exxaro Resources for $472 million in July and is expected by
bankers to sell more assets in the coming months.
Like other oil majors, it has been under pressure to return
more cash to shareholders after years of large investments, and
has began to cut capital expenditure this year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7752 euro)
