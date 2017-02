July 24 Fitch Ratings Service on Tuesday said it raised Boston's general obligation bond rating to AAA from AA-plus, affecting about $502 million of debt.

The rating upgrade reflects the Massachusetts city's efforts to address its liabilities for employee pensions and other post-employment benefits, a n d its maintenance of solid reserves levels through the recent recession, according to a Fitch statement.

The rating outlook is stable. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)