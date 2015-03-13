(Adds background, shares)
March 13 Boston Scientific Corp said on
Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its
device to prevent stroke in patients with a dangerous irregular
heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation (AF).
The tiny umbrella-shaped product, called the Watchman Left
Atrial Appendage Closure Device, is designed to spare patients
with non-valvular AF a lifetime of taking anticoagulant drugs,
such as warfarin, that carry a high risk of bleeding.
The device will be made available to U.S. centers involved
in Boston Scientific's clinical studies and additional
specialized centers, the company said.
The Watchman is implanted using a thin catheter and secured
on the left atrial appendage, a thumb-sized muscular pouch
connected to the left atrium of the heart.
The product, which Boston Scientific acquired when it bought
Atritech in 2011, captures clots, preventing them from being
dislodged and moving to the brain.
It has been commercially available in regions outside the
United States since 2009.
Last October, an advisory panel to the FDA offered a mixed
view of the heart device, concluding it was safe, but not
particularly effective. Still, the panel voted to say the
product's benefits outweighed the risks, with some saying it
should be an option for patients.
The advisory panel had met twice before to discuss the
product. In December 2013, it voted in favor of its safety and
efficacy. However, follow-up clinical trial data showed an
additional risk of ischemic stroke in patients who received the
Watchman.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
People with AF, the most common type of arrhythmia, are five
times more likely to suffer a stroke than those without the
condition. AF currently affects more than five million
Americans.
The company's stock, which closed at $16.61 at the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday, was marginally up in extended trading.
Earlier this month, the medical device maker said it would
buy Endo International Plc's urology portfolio for up
to $1.65 billion.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Andre Grenon)