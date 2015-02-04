* 4th-qtr adj/shr $0.22 vs est $0.21
* Interventional cardiology unit sales up 9.6 pct
* Shares touch seven-year high
(Adds detail, analyst comment; updates share)
Feb 4 Boston Scientific Corp's adjusted
quarterly profit edged past the average analyst estimate and the
medical device maker reported a growth in sales for the fifth
straight quarter, helped by continued demand for its heart
devices.
Shares of the maker of the world's smallest implantable
cardioverter-defibrillator rose as much as 4.3 percent in early
trading to touch a more than seven-year high of $15.28.
Boston Scientific's sales growth and improving margin have
been encouraging in the recent quarters, after a decade of
"uneven at best" performances, Stifel Nicolaus' Rick Wise told
Reuters.
The company cut jobs and reduced costs in 2013, faced with
slack demand for medical services after the economic downturn.
Revenue declined for eight straight quarters through June that
year.
Sales from the company's interventional cardiology business,
which primarily sells stents and catheters, rose about 9.6
percent to $549 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Sales of cardiac rhythm management devices, including
implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, increased 3.2 percent
to $481 million.
Total revenue rose 2.7 percent to $1.89 billion, just shy of
the average estimate of $1.9 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit fell 19 percent to $87 million, or 6 cents per share,
as litigation charges more than doubled to $37 million in the
quarter.
Boston Scientific have been fighting a legal battle for more
than eight years with Johnson & Johnson, which seeks
over $7 billion in damages after losing out in a bidding war for
device maker Guidant.
There are also 24,000 claims in court against Marlborough,
Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific related to alleged
injuries caused by its transvaginal mesh devices.
Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other
costs, the company earned 22 cents per share, a cent above
analysts' estimates.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Joyjeet Das)